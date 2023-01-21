Short Interest in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Drops By 32.3%

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRTL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

