Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Expands By 37.6%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

TV Asahi stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

