Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declines By 17.2%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 356,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,578. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $285.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.