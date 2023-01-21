Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Increases By 47.7%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CIZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 4,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

