Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Drops By 25.5%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,017,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZNOG stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

