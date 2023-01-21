Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading 27.1% Higher

Shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Rating) were up 27.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Silverlake Axis Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail, and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transactions and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others.

