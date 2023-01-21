SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SimCorp A/S Price Performance
Shares of SimCorp A/S stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.
About SimCorp A/S
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SimCorp A/S (SICRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.