SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

Shares of SimCorp A/S stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

