Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in December

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,113,700 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 6,820,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLCMF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sinch AB (publ) from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sinch AB (publ) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLCMF remained flat at C$3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.26. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$15.78.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.