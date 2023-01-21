Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sixt Stock Performance

Sixt stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00. Sixt has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

Get Sixt alerts:

About Sixt

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.