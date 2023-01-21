SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Shares Down 0.2%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 6,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

SLM Stock Down 0.0 %

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.