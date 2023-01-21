Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 92 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.69.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

