Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New $111,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amcor by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 362,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 113,664 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 92,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 298,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.88 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

