Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 4.7 %

SHW opened at $245.31 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $301.85. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

