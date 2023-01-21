Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $441.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

