Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $116.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.