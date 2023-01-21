Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,440 ($41.98) to GBX 3,430 ($41.85) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($64.13) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

