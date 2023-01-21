Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.98) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.96) to €37.00 ($40.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

SCGLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

