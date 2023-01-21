SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.40.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

SEDG stock opened at $294.73 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.01.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.