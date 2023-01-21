Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.3% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 209.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $135.13. 2,327,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,993. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

