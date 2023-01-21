Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $11.74 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,847,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,224. The firm has a market cap of $379.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.