SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 3.3 %

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 74,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,092. The company has a market cap of $196.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 210.25%. Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,147,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 51,020 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $5,101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.