SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 6,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.91. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SPAR Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

