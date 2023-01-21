SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 256,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

