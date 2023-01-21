SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after buying an additional 208,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 1,974,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

