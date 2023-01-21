Spell Token Reaches Market Cap of $78.05 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $78.05 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00415454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,747.07 or 0.29161825 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00693099 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.