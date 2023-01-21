Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Splash Beverage Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 137.88% and a negative return on equity of 201.83%.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

