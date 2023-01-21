Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.91. 2,761,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

