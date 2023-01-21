Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.14 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

