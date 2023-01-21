Square Token Tops One Day Volume of $794,225.72 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $18.43 or 0.00080167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $38.11 million and approximately $794,225.72 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00419326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.08 or 0.29432498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00706737 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.75929635 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $754,343.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

