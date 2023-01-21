SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

