SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

