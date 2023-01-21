SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,618 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.