SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $149,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $480.11 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.23 and a 200-day moving average of $501.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

