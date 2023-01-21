SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 21.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Ecolab by 596.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 30.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 19.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

NYSE:ECL opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $203.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

