SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $272,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,383,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 487,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 139,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.