SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average of $166.73.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

