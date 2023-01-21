SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.