Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 446 ($5.44). 91,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £685.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 426.57.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

