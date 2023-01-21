Stargate Finance (STG) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.14 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

