STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $134.38 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.38 million and approximately $570,064.13 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00415278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.80 or 0.29146322 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00687951 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.