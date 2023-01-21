Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0265

Status (SNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Status has a total market cap of $103.76 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00041830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00230526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000922 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02425094 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,290,800.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

