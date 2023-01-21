Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $102.63 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00224962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02632574 USD and is up 8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $10,443,485.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

