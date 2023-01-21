Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 245 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,927 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Adobe

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.