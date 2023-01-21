Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,744 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.