Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $3,588,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

