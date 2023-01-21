Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,549 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

