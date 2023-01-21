Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

