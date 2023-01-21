Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.92 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

