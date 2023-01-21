Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $154.87 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

