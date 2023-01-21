Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 472,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,799 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. The stock has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,386. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

